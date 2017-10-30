Contest #5: TRUE OR FALSE

|Day 5: 80% of Authoress
Welcome to our fifth and final contest! I'm SUPER excited about today's prize: a 6-month subscription to ONE STOP FOR WRITERS, courtesy of Angela Ackerman. You don't want to miss this opportunity!
Today's challenge: TRUE OR FALSE
Simply decide whether each of the follow statements is true or false. Post your answers in the comment section (please don't repost the questions -- just a numbered list of T's and F's!). And don't forget to also sign up for the Rafflecopter drawing below.
1. Mr. A and I met in college. We were both music majors.
2. I hate cashews.
3. I’ve been taking Tai Chi classes for the last few years.
4. I signed with Josh Getzler in 2010.
5. I’ve met Beth Revis, Jodi Meadows, and Victoria Schwab in person.
6. My husband gets all the credit for training me to stop writing dorky dialogue.
7. Danielle Burby is my third agent.
8. My claim to theatrical fame is the lead role of Lili in Carnival.
9. I’ve always wanted a dog, but Mr. A is allergic to them.
10. To date, I’ve written 11 novels. Just. Keep. Swimming.
Here goes:
1. T, 2. F, 3. T, 4. T, 5. T, 6. T, 7. F, 8. F, 9. F, 10. T.
Just shows how gullible I am:)
1. T
2. T
3. F
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. T
8. T
9. F
10. T
Im shooting blindly here, but here goes:
1. F
2. T
3. F
4. T
5. T
6.T
7. T
8.T
9. F
10. T
1. T
2. F
3. T
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. F
8. T
9. F
10. F
1. F
2. F
3. T
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. F
8. T
9. F
10. T
1.F
2.F
3.T
4.T
5.T
6.F
7.F
8.T
9.T
10.T
This is purely a guess. I can't wait for the answers so I'll know you better. 😊
1. T
2. F
3. F
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. T
8. T
9. T
10. T
1. T
2. F
3. T
4. t
5. t
6. t
7. f
8. t
9. f
10. t
1. F
2. T
3. T
4. F
5. T
6. F
7. F
8. F
9. T
10. T
1. T
2. F
3. F
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. T
8. T
9. T
10. T
1. T
2. T
3. T
4. T
5. F
6. T
7. T
8. F
9. T.
10. T
1.T
2.F
3.F
4.T
5.T
6.T
7.T
8.T
9.T
10.T
1. T
2. F
3. T
4. T
5. T
6. T
7. T
8. T
9. F
10. T
I feel like I should know better ...
1. F
2. T
3. F
4. T
5. T
6. F
7. F
8. F
9. T
10. F