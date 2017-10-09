Monday, October 9, 2017

Pssst. I'm Nervous.


I've been talking about this--and you've been encouraging me--for quite a while now.  Maybe even, I don't know, two years?  I've talked about it, but I haven't done it.

But this time, it's really going to happen. 

I'm taking off the red hat.

For real.

Of course, I'm going to do my best to make it fun.  With prizes and audience participation.

And, of course, photographs.

Of me.

(That's the terrifying part.)

It's already in the works.  It's happening SOON.

And I wanted you to know.  Because it's going to be a party, and you're invited.

I'm ready to say hello to you as the real me.

Will you be there?

:)
  1. How exciting! I can't wait to meet the real you!

    1. Why, thank you! You've been around for so long--I will be happy to say hello to you as myself. :)

      Delete

  4. I feel like I know you anyway, but this will be really swell!

    1. Honestly, I am very much myself here. I'm glad you already feel that "realness"! :)

      Delete

  5. It has always been a pleasure knowing you already. Hundred times more fun to know the woman behind the hat!

    1. Thank you, Sheryl! You are giving me courage. :)

      Delete

  11. You're such a force for good in this community. I can't wait for your identity unveiling! Hugs!

    1. Thank you so much, Stephanie! Hugs back!

      Delete

  14. It will be exciting, even for me, your mother!

  15. As a long-time lurker, I am looking forward to this. (I know that sounds creepy. Sorry about that.)

    1. LOL! Actually, it made me laugh out loud. :)

      Delete

  16. Mad respect to you, Authoress. I am looking forward to really knowing you...just don't leave us okay?

  18. �� woohoo. Your Hobbit sister.

  19. I can't wait, I've been following you since the beginning & have been so curious about your identity. Tammy ��❤��

    1. Yay! I'm so appreciative of you "long-timers"!! xoxo

      Delete

  20. Can't wait to see you! Much love to one of my favorite punners. Amy Comperatore

  21. Oh! I'm so excited! I have always loved your blog, and it will be so great to meet you!

    1. Thank you! Y'all are making this so much easier. :)

      Delete

  22. I don't know what to say, I've been following you for so long on twitter. I suppose it doesn't really matter, you face. You're a friend either way.

    1. What a lovely thing to say. I've appreciated your kindness all these years. :)

      Delete

