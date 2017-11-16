Drop the Needle #1

TITLE: In This Fateful Hour
GENRE: YA Supernatural
Set-up- If Marielle believes the rumors about Lucca, she should stay as far away from him as she can. If she believes the half-remembered tales her dad used to tell her of angels and demons, she should stay even further away. But she can't seem to stay away from him at all. And she doesn't want to.
Suddenly the car was too small, the air too stuffy. I got out, sucking in the fresh air. The cold stung, freezing my lungs. It felt good.
The front door opened, creaking in the cold, and Lucca emerged. He pulled the door closed behind him and stuffed his hands in his pockets as he shuffled toward me through the snow. He stopped a few feet away and considered me. He must have known better than to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ No sunglasses today. He trapped my eyes with his.
I held my breath while my heart thumped against my ribs. His eyes softened, releasing me. He moved closer. My back pressed against the car.
The truth my dad wanted me to take on faith might have stormed away angry yesterday, or he might be standing so close I could feel his breath on my skin.
“Who are you?”
Lucca rested his hands on the roof of the car on either side of me and bowed his head. All I could see of his eyes were their white lashes.
“I don’t know anymore. I look in your eyes and see your soul and I am utterly undone.”
“What does that mean?” My voice was a whisper. Utterly undone.
“It means I should leave.”
“What happens if you don’t leave?”
“I’m more afraid of what happens if I do.” His warm breath melted the tears stinging my cheeks.
Sunlight trickled into the clearing through high clouds. Lucca’s white hair shone, his pale eyes sparkled.
