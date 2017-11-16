Drop the Needle #11

Title: Rewriting History
Adult Contemporary Romance
Camilla and Ellis meet again after an errant kiss and a two-year separation.
Camilla reached for her wallet to pay for a much-needed cup of tea. Only her bag wasn't there.
“S***.”
“How about you add her order to mine? I’ll take a cappuccino, please.”
Ellis Jones materialized at her elbow pushing a crisp twenty across the counter. She swallowed hard while her stomach did a little flip.
“Thank you. Again. Seems you’re destined to come to my aid.”
Ellis nodded. “Was it sprained?” He peered at her sock-covered foot. Under his gaze, each of the Hello Kitties scattered across the toe seemed to shrivel up from embarrassment. She wanted to do the same.
“Mildly.”
They moved away from the counter. Ellis slowed to match her hobbled gait.
“I’m Ellis, by the way.” His eyes were even bluer than she remembered.
“Camilla Tanner.” She watched his face carefully but the expression never changed. Something in her sank a little. He didn’t remember.
“Where are you headed?”
“I have a Public Policy presentation in a half-hour.”
A tapping overhead drew their attention. A frantic Sunny leaned over the railing tapping his wrist. ‘Hurry up,’ he mouthed.
“Team member,” Camilla added in explanation. “If I don’t hurry, there’ll be fighting over the slide fonts again.”
“Never underestimate the power of a good font.”
“Ah, but which one? Arial or Calibri?”
“No contest. I’m an economist, we scoff at Calibri.”
She swore his lips quirked. Oh, two could play this game.
“Really?" She tilted her head. "I’m more of a Baskerville girl myself.”
“Baskerville? As in hounds?” Ellis laughed, and she nearly melted. “That’s not a real font. You’re joking.”
“It is!” She grinned and tucked her hair behind her ear. “But, I am.”
Wide-eyed and smiling, he looked so boyish. And adorable. Camilla stared at the floor to hide her s***-eating grin.
A few technical things...watch for filter words (watched), repeated words (tapping). And I was unsure - he introduces himself, so does that mean she didn't already know his name? If so, he needs to be referred to as "the man" (or the like) until he says his name. That said, I was intrigued. At first I thought they'd just met with her ankle injury prior, but your lead-in says an errant kiss 2 years prior? So my interest is captured by that. I enjoyed the banter over fonts. Sensual, but cute. Perhaps utilize a few other senses? Sounds/smell? And instead of saying boyish or adorable - show it more? I liked it though and would be eager to read more! :)ReplyDelete
I love everything about this (their names, the banter). I'm definitely hooked and smiling. Here are just a few comments:ReplyDelete
A person's coffee order can speak volumes about them. The calorie-conscious may add "skinny" to their order. People who never stop may request an extra shot of espresso. ETC. Is this really Ellis' go-to order? Or can you use this opportunity to tell us more about him simply using what he orders?
Ellis Jones materialized at her elbow pushing a crisp twenty across the counter.
--Love this! Materialized. Awesome.
She swallowed hard while her stomach did a little flip.
--I'm tempted to tell you to stick just stomach flipping. If you're like me, you may use swallowing a tad too much when describing behavior.
Under his gaze, each of the Hello Kitties scattered across the toe seemed to shrivel up from embarrassment. She wanted to do the same.
--LOVE IT. PERFECTION.
“Really?" She tilted her head. "I’m more of a Baskerville girl myself.”
“Baskerville? As in hounds?” Ellis laughed, and she nearly melted. “That’s not a real font. You’re joking.”
“It is!” She grinned and tucked her hair behind her ear. “But, I am.”
--Can she say something to qualify the fact that she is joking? It IS in fact a real font, but I am also joking. "That font is way too old-fashioned for all the millennials in the office." Something clever. Because otherwise it may be unclear how the font can be real but she still be joking. I don't know. What does everyone else think?
You might also mention what exactly is so melt-inducing about his laugh. Is it the way his nose crinkles? The sound he makes? If you throw in some specifics, we'll fall for him a little, too.
Well done.