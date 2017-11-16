Drop the Needle #3

TITLE: The Guesser - Book One in the Hangman Series
GENRE: YA Dystopian, Romance, Adventure
Hangman hangings take place around the world. Jason is a Guesser. Maydah is a Hanger. They are old friends who have reunited after a tragedy, and now are fated for love and death. Jason attends his first high school party - for Maydah’s 17th birthday. Haley and Justin are Maydah’s friends. Can Jason handle the heat on the dance floor?
I’m standing still in a sea of moving bodies. Haley hip checks me into Maydah. It breaks her dancing reverie.
“Ow!” Maydah mocks fake pain.
Haley laughs and pulls Justin closer.
“I’m sorry, someone bumped into me,” I yell.
Thankfully the DJ mixes a change in the music.
“Of course - a slow song,” I turn to leave, but Maydah grabs my shoulder.
“Get over yourself, Jason. Just-” she takes my hands and puts them on her hips, then she wraps her arms around my neck. She smells like strawberries and beer. “There. See? Not so bad.”
She hiccups. Rests her head on my shoulder.
“Are you okay?” I ask.
“Divine!” she slurs. Then she whips her head back. “Dip me!”
I barely catch her before she falls. Her body fits with mine. I like the feeling of her in my arms.
She swings her head back up and I dodge it by a hair. “You’re a dancer! A good one!” she claps her eyelashes together, and leans her head back on my shoulder.
I try to move my feet to the music but I’m basically carrying Maydah’s full weight as she leans into me, so it’s a bit of a challenge. For all of me.
“Jason?” Maydah lifts her head. Her eyes are watery. The fleck is small, but there.
“Yeah?”
“Jason…I don’t-” she parts her glistening lips, then covers them with her hands but her fingers don’t stop the puke that spews through. Onto my neck and shirt.
