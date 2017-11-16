Drop the Needle #7

TITLE: Sugar Bea
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Though my mouth gets the Sahara dry feeling again, I push past it and the fear of an Amy Shumacker moment. “Would you like to eat with me?”
She looks around the mostly empty restaurant. “Aren’t you closed?”
I stare down at my boots and then force myself to look back at her. “Yes. But I meant like on a date?” Is that even a thing? Going on a date?
“When?” She taps the top of her cello case.
But she doesn’t seem to care one way or the other if I call it a date. “Now. How about now?”
“Where’re we going? It’s pretty late.”
“I could make you something…” I swallow. No. This isn’t really how I want our first date to go. “Wait. Can I start over? What are you doing next Sunday?”
She smiles.
Melting.
“Nothing.”
“Good. I’d like to take you on a date.”
She slides one finger over the top of the case. “There’s nothing wrong with a Sunday date, but couldn’t we do something Saturday night?”
Ugh. “Yes and no. I kinda have to work, but maybe we could go somewhere after I get off?”
Holland pushes the cello back and forth. “Well I kind of thought maybe you’d cook some of those mac and cheese balls for me.”
It’d be so much better if I could cook for her at my house. But Momma prevents that from happening. I step closer to her, catching her scent when she leans against her case.
No comments:
Post a Comment