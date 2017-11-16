Drop the Needle #8

TITLE: One of the Lucky Ones
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Annie and Liz are teens getting ready for a night out, who don't quite realize they’re in a friends-to-lovers story, yet. Annie is going to wake up in the middle of the night tonight and figure it out, which will make everything a lot worse (for a while).
Liz was sitting in the living room when I came down. As I descended the stairs (slowly, because heels) she rose and just stood there, watching me. When I reached the bottom she came to meet me in the front hall, with a look in her eyes I couldn't read. Whatever it was, it affected my breathing.
She reached out a hand, but dropped it halfway. "You look amazing."
"Thank you." I couldn't tear my eyes away from her.
"Let's check us out." She opened the hall closet, exposing the full length mirror attached to the inside of the door, and we stood side by side. She shook her head. "The mirror's not wide enough." She took a step back and moved partway behind me, so her head was over my shoulder. She rested her hand on the small of my back.
I turned so I was angled in and we made a sort of "v." This meant that her next words, "You're beautiful," were breathed into my ear. I got chills all the way down my back and to my toes, and a growing warmth everywhere else. The contrast was startling and highly distracting, as was the hand gliding across my back and around my waist. I locked eyes with her reflection and felt myself lean back into her arms.
With what was left of my breath I whispered, "So are you." Whatever I might have said or thought next, if anything, was interrupted by Dad's voice.
Lot's of tension here! Without a doubt. I think the wording gets a tad clunky toward the end.ReplyDelete
Check out the difference if we were to cut a few words:
I turned. This meant that her next words, "You're beautiful," were breathed into my ear.
I got chills down my back and a growing warmth everywhere else. The contrast was startling and highly distracting, as was the hand gliding across my back and around my waist. I locked eyes with her reflection and felt myself lean back into her arms.
--Okay, so I didn't end up taking out that much. I just think trying to imagine the V-shape took me out of the moment and distracted me from some of the nice tension.
Definitely great start for building the tension here. A few suggestions (feel free to ignore). There's a lot of directional language here (moving, stepping, that can detract from the tension. In some cases you can remove those without losing the goal of the scene and allow more time for how they really looked. I wanted to see how they were dressed to elicit such a visceral response. This is clearly a change in how they usually look.ReplyDelete
Love the use of words glide, locked, chills. And, what's with Dad arriving at the wrong time :)