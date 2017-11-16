Drop the Needle #9

Title: Will Not Fade Away
Adult Women's Fiction
A.J.(Audrey Jane) met Reid while on her journey cross-country to locate her missing son after a volcanic eruption. Reid is a mysterious man fighting his own past demons. A.J. is on the road of healing, while juggling widowhood and parenthood to an autistic child. They’re sharing a hotel room at this stop. Reid wakes from a nightmare.
He lifted our locked hands and placed one on his chest.
Dear God.
Perhaps it was my need for soulful resuscitation and human intimacy. Perhaps it was my vulnerability. Or perhaps I liked him.
…a man who had proven himself enough to earn a ticket on our trip…a kindred spirit who had wiggled his way into my heart the slightest…an attractive man who stirred my once dusty desires off and brought them bursting to the surface…
He pulled me toward him, and I allowed it. His kiss was warm, heavy, and slow. It was g****** intoxicating and I drank it in like a parched desert cactus. The stubble on his chin brushed my face. Tender lips caressed mine in a simple, sexy, non-intrusive way. Our hands remained interlaced, one set on his cheek, one set on his heart. God, oh, how I had forgotten what desire was like. His mouth was inviting and stirred me.
He removed his hand from mine on his cheek and drew it to the base of my head, urging me closer for a deeper kiss. His touch tickled the fine hairs on the nape of my neck. He tasted like chocolate and sleep.
Before it went too far, he pulled away and stared at me, only inches from my face, dark eyes swirling with sentiment, a slight smirk upon his lips. I exhaled. He held my gaze for a long could-hear-the-clock-ticking-in-my-head moment, and then he fell on his pillow, closed his eyes, and was asleep.
Just a small formatting glitch (it was probably my pasting error):ReplyDelete
The "He lifted our locked hands and placed one on his chest" is actually part of the excerpt. :)
I really liked, "could-hear-the-clock-ticking-in-my-head moment" (don't we all have one!)ReplyDelete
The ellipses in the center paragraph confused me a bit. It could be the nature of the snippet, but they felt out of place and more of a way to provide backstory. The heat index is high in this which is great (though I did wish he didn't fall asleep--such a cop out for him!) How would she know he had a nightmare? Was he thrashing earlier and she grasped his hand to settle him?
Tender lips caressed mine in a simple, sexy, non-intrusive way.
- It may be me, but these sentiments seem contradicting. Maybe non-threatening? Straightforward, confident, or is he hesitant? I was confused.
I like the thought of two damaged people working their way through their demons to find peace with each other. You've laid the groundwork for that. Well done!