Friday Fricassee

It's not that I didn't expect you to be happy for me when I announced my book deal. Some of you have been around for a long time (a few of you date all the way back to the birth of this blog over 9 years ago!). Many of you have been consistently supportive and encouraging, and so loyal.
So, yes, I figured my news would make you happy.
But, wow.
The outpouring on Wednesday was beyond what I imagined. I've never--truly never--received that level of good will, congratulations, and heartfelt sharing of my own happiness. Some of you said you had tears in your eyes. One person said "I got chills".
Really? Tears and chills over someone you've never met? I AM BLOWN AWAY.
I spent most of the day reading everything and making an effort to thank each of you individually for your kind words. Other than one load of laundry, driving my daughter to ballet, and getting through 8 chapters of a final manuscript read, I got nothing done. Didn't even cook supper! It was just me and my littlest that night, so I picked up a sub sandwich for us to split.
And then I spent the evening reading more wonderful words of congratulations and affirmation.
The comments left here on the blog are the only ones I didn't respond individually to, so let me take this moment to thank each of you for your kind words. Each comment means so much to me.
For those of you familiar with the five Love Languages, mine is Words of Affirmation. So you can imagine how much deeper and more meaningful this sort of outpouring is for someone like me. I spent a large percentage of my day with my hand pressed against my mouth, and I also caught myself saying, "Oh, my" and "Oh, my goodness" throughout the day, whether or not I was reading something at that particular moment.
I guess I really want you all to know how PROFOUNDLY moved I am by your sincere kindness and celebratory spirit.
Want to see the icing on my cupcake?
Shortly before I went to bed, this appeared on my Facebook timeline:
|To...Jillian Boehme--agents past and present salute you! We are so proud of you. #BookDeal
(In case you're not sure, that's my agent Danielle Burby and my ex-agent Josh Getzler. Josh posted this.)
I may have had tears in my eyes. And I might even have put this photo on my desktop. I don't even have enough words to express how much this means to me.
How could a gal possibly be more blessed?
So, once more, to all of you--thank you. You've enriched my life and brought me to my knees with your outpouring of kindness and love.
And let me just say that I am beyond excited to work with Elayne Becker at Tor Teen! I'll gush about all that another day. For now, I'll take a few deeps breaths and stop saying thank you. I just wanted you all to know how deeply your words have affected me.
I'm grateful, as always, that we are on this journey together!
I'm grateful, as always, that we are on this journey together!
It doesn't sounds like a bad day at all. 😉 And what a sweet pic of your agents.ReplyDelete
You deserve every word of it too.ReplyDelete
Congratulations, Jillian! I've wondered if your de-hatting had something to do with an even bigger announcement:)ReplyDelete