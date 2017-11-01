Hi, Everyone!

|C'est Moi
Jillian Boehme
Author of Books for Teens
Represented by Danielle Burby of Nelson Literary Agency
Home: Middle Tennessee (Greater Nashville area)
Originally from: Lehigh Valley area, Pennsylvania
Love of my life: Eric Boehme (a.k.a. Mr. A)
Education: Bachelor of Music, Susquehanna University (piano)
Most important job: homeschooling mom of 5
Volunteer: Soprano with the Nashville Symphony Chorus
It has been my privilege and delight to speak into your lives for the past nine years as Authoress. It will be my ongoing delight to continue to do so!
Over the next few days, Authoress: The Real Story will post as a series on the blog. (It may or may not contain previously unpublished photographs.) I've spent nearly a decade being very much myself online, while keeping the most important bits of my private life...well, private. Authoress: The Real Story will give you a glimpse of my real world as it lines up with key posts/events on the blog.
I hope you'll join me.
Love, Jillian
Hi! *waves* Hey, my dad's family is from the Lehigh Valley! My uncle was a professor at Lehigh U and is the conductor of the Allentown Band. Small world. Great to finally see your smiling face! <3ReplyDelete
Oh, I love that! My dad graduated from Allen High, and my parents still live in the house I grew up in (in Catasauqua). <3Delete
I love this just a wee bit❤❤❤ReplyDelete
And I love you just a wee bit. <3 <3Delete
LOVE. <3ReplyDelete
<3 <3 <3Delete
Yay!ReplyDelete
So much fun to finally 'see' you!
I'm so thankful that you have put so much effort and time into this blog over the years--so much enthusiasm and encouragement. :)
You make a difference! <3