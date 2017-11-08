My Biggest Announcement Ever

You've walked with me through a large chunk of my 12-year writing journey. Some of you have followed this blog from its inception, and some of you came along a bit later, but you've all BEEN HERE in one way or another. That's why I'm certain you'll share my joy at the following:
I have nothing to add. I am utterly OVER THE MOON.
That smile? Completely genuine. I asked my lovely daughter for an Author Photo Shoot, and smiles have never come so easily. (A lot of it had to do with the fact that she's a fabulous photographer and makes you feel like a model during the shoot! But I may also have had an inordinately large store of inner glee. Because BOOK SALE!)
I can't even call this a Cinderella story, because she didn't have to wait TWELVE YEARS for her dreams to come true.
Thank you for sharing this moment with me! And oh, my dearest writerly comrades--KEEP PURSUING YOUR DREAMS! Because if after 12 years I can finally say I've made it, then ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.
Absolutely anything!
