Call for Submissions: FIRST KISS

Hey, everyone! Today's the day! Submissions open at noon Eastern for our First Kiss critique session.
Guidelines:
- Send your 250-words-or-less FIRST KISS scene, preceded by a 50-words-or-less LEAD-IN.
- THE LEAD-IN IS IMPORTANT - it lets us know where we are in the story (*see below).
- All genres EXCEPT erotica or erotic romance will be included.
- Submit your entry HERE.
- Submissions will open on MONDAY, JANUARY 29 at NOON EST.
- Submissions will remain open until MIDNIGHT (12 hours).
- The bot will choose FIFTEEN ENTRIES at random to be posted on the blog.
- Winning entries will post for public critique on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
*EXAMPLE OF LEAD-IN:
Tina and Blane have been trapped in the elevator for four hours. He's been reading a novel in the corner while she's been trying to find a way out. Finally, she can't take it any more.
And remember:
Tina and Blane have been trapped in the elevator for four hours. He's been reading a novel in the corner while she's been trying to find a way out. Finally, she can't take it any more.
And remember:
Authors PIPER DRAKE and HOLLY BODGER, who are both very good at (writing) kisses, will be on hand to offer their critique. You don't want to miss this opportunity!
No comments:
Post a Comment