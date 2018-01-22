In-house Critique Coming Up: FIRST KISSES!

A first kiss scene is self-explanatory--it's the scene in which your lead romantic couple finally kisses--or almost kisses (which can be just as delectable!). Now, just because most of us have experienced a smooch or two doesn't mean our kiss scenes are flawless. So here's your chance to get your characters' first kiss before some critic eyes to make sure it's sizzling just the way you want it to.
(Or not sizzling. Because let's face it--some first kisses are disasters.)
Here's the deal:
- Send your 250-words-or-less FIRST SCENE scene, preceded by a 50-words-or-less LEAD-IN.
- THE LEAD-IN IS IMPORTANT - it lets us know where we are in the story (*see below).
- All genres EXCEPT erotica or erotic romance will be included.
- Submissions will open on MONDAY, JANUARY 29 at NOON EST.
- Submissions will remain open until MIDNIGHT (12 hours).
- The bot will choose FIFTEEN ENTRIES at random to be posted on the blog.
- Winning entries will post for public critique on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
*EXAMPLE OF LEAD-IN:
Tina and Blane have been trapped in the elevator for four hours. He's been reading a novel in the corner while she's been trying to find a way out. Finally, she can't take it any more.
To sweeten the pot:
Authors PIPER DRAKE and HOLLY BODGER, who are both very good at (writing) kisses, will be on hand to offer their critique. You don't want to miss this opportunity!
Post your questions below--and get your smooches ready!
