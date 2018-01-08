Introducing the Jillian Boehme Web Site

Thanks to my darling husband's many hours of work, my author web site is up and running and ready for your eyeballs!
You can now click on my author pic to the right, or click on the Jillian Boehme tab above, and you'll arrive at jillianboehme.com.
Naturally, I've got a newsletter for you to sign up for. And I'm SUPER excited to let you know that I'm giving away a FREE AUDIOBOOK to everyone who signs up for my newsletter!
I wrote THE WISHING SEED a number of years ago, and there is, of course, a story behind it. At the time, I was an avid reader of editor Cheryl Klein's blog, and one day I left a rhyming comment beneath one of her posts. She liked it so much that she told me she'd love to read any submission of mine that was a rhyming children's book.
Piece of cake, thought I. For whatever reason, verse has always come easily to me, so I thought I could whip out a little story in no time.
I couldn't have been more wrong! It was painstaking to both create a solid story arc and write it in perfect meter and rhyme. Lesson learned! But I did it, and I sent it to Cheryl, as she had requested. It wasn't for her, but she was kind enough to send along the names of two other publishers she thought might be interested in it.
They both passed, and THE WISHING SEED was tucked lovingly away among my other works. After a while, I sort of forgot about it.
Then, when I was trying to come up with a special gift to offer my newsletter subscribers, I came upon THE WISHING SEED, and I was struck with the idea of creating an audiobook--just for you!
Fortunately, my multifaceted husband has an entire recording studio upstairs, so he was happy to make the recording for me. (He gets so much credit!)
So, yes, THE WISHING SEED is written by me and narrated by me. It was a lot of fun, and I hope you enjoy the fruit of my (our) labor.
(Also, speaking into a microphone in front of a pile of pillows and trying not to make a single mistake is fairly anxiety-producing. I don't know how people do this for a living! Though probably they don't have piles of pillows in professional studios.)
WELCOME TO MY WEB SITE, EVERYONE! :)
