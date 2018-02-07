Pages
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
Author Newsletter Launch!
I'm excited to announce that the first issue of my author newsletter will be going out TOMORROW (Thursday)!
If you haven't already subscribed (and huge thanks to those who already have!), please do take a moment to sign up now, so you don't miss a single issue.
All subscribers will receive A FREE AUDIOBOOK of THE WISHING SEED, a fairytale in verse written and narrated by me.
(Seriously. You wouldn't pass up the opportunity to hear me NARRATE, would you? I honestly don't know how people do entire novels. Because it's like this tiny corner of your brain is just WAITING for you to stumble over a word!)
Head TO MY WEBSITE to subscribe now!
No comments:
