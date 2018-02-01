First Kiss #1

TITLE: Time Passages
GENRE: YA Contemporary Fantasy
Gemma really likes her friend Ben and has been trying to find the right time and place to tell him. Finally, they're at a party together and she decides it's now or never. But the only place they can find to be alone together is the laundry room.
I look up at him and flounder around for the right words, but can’t think of any. I push ahead anyway. “I like you, Ben. A lot.” His eyebrows rise, but I keep talking. “I think I’ve liked you forever. I'm sorry if it makes you uncomfortable, but I had to tell you. You don’t have to say anything back right now. I understand.”
I can’t meet his eyes, afraid of what I’ll see. Embarrassment? Horror? I stare at his throat and watch his Adam’s apple bob up and down, petrified I just ruined everything.
I glance up at his face and his lips are curved into a smile. “It doesn’t make me uncomfortable, Gemma. I like you too.”
“You do?”
“Yeah, but you were always with Kyle. So I didn’t think—”
“Kyle's not my boyfriend anymore. I'm breaking up with him. Tonight.”
“Yeah?”
“Yeah.”
He leans closer and touches my cheek. My heart pounds. His arms wrap around my waist, his head lowers and he kisses me. Softly at first, then long and deep, one hand slides up my back and laces through my hair. Kissing him is thrilling and sweet. I feel a little wobbly.
Our first kiss is nothing like the fantasy I had a few days ago—no beach, or crashing waves, or sunset sky. We stand under glaring fluorescent lights. Instead of a sea breeze, the air is filled with the overpowering smells of bleach and floral fabric softener. The rumble of a dryer is our soundtrack.
None of that matters.
Ben likes me.
This was great! I only have nitpicks for you, so here you go: Who started the dryer? It's rumbling, but I doubt some teenager is going to throw a load in the dryer during the party. :)ReplyDelete
It wouldn't hurt to add it some sensory details during the kiss. Does he smell like a certain brand of cologne? Does his day old patchy stubble scrape against her skin as they kiss?
Also, you could eliminate some "tell" and do more "show" by taking out the sentence "I feel a little wobbly" and instead describing what that does to her. Room spinning, knees weak, etc. Just a nitpick.
Great way to close out the scene, how she realizes it's not the perfect first kiss, but that doesn't matter because he likes her back.
This was nice. I agree with Kristin about the telling part. Instead of saying I feel a little wobbly, maybe, 'dizziness overtakes me' or 'my knees buckle', something like that, but that's a minor thing.ReplyDelete
I absolutely love how you close it out with the two short sentences, None of that matters. Ben likes me. Great way to end the scene. Well done!
This is a really great first kiss scene! There's a nice balance of dialogue and action and sensory description. I do agree that I would like more on the actual kiss itself, and I would watch your passive verbs, but other than that, I really liked this one!ReplyDelete
I love the mix of action and dialog. I love how uncomfortable she is. In the sentence where you say, "Softly at first, then long and deep..." you start off by describing the kiss (I think) but then go to a description of what his hands are doing. I think it would work better if you start with the kiss, then in a different sentence describe what his hands are doing. I also love the two sentences at the end. I think it's perfect and lovely. Thanks for being brave and sharing this with everyone!ReplyDelete