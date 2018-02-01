First Kiss #11

TITLE: Evren
GENRE: YA Fantasy
Evren and Sa'av faced the villain together and Sa'av was hurt. Things are coming to a head.
His sapphire eyes were dilated, his breathing shallow. "What happened?"
"They pierced me. In the chest."
Evren swore under her breath as he lifted the torn tunic and she saw the wound pooling with blood and liquid.
"Will you let me?"
His eyes flickered up towards her, hazy with pain. "Please, Evren."
Swallowing the lump that had risen in her throat, she kneeled down, the violet silk pooling around her. The tightness in her chest wouldn't leave. This was goodbye.
Tipping her head down so he wouldn't see the tears, she went to work, binding the wound. He inhaled sharply when her hands touched his waist. Glancing up, she opened her mouth to apologize for hurting him.
But was surprised when his mocha hand came to her chin and tipped her towards him.
Their lips met together and a volcano of heat flushed around her face down her neck. Evren bit his bottom lip gently, her eyes fluttering closed. Heat swarmed other places of her body and she pressed into his chest, careful to avoid his cut.
Tipping her face away from his searching lips, she rested her face in the nape of his neck.
"Evren," His tone was hoarse, "Please - "
"I have to leave, Sa'av."
She felt him slump down, his body quaking with disappointment. Tears threatened to slip down her cheeks. Biting down hard on her lip, Evren leaned back so he could see her face. The orange and violet dust particles continued to fall around them. They were in their own messed up fairytale world for that moment.
I love the built in tension of the scene. This being a passage, it was hard to get a grasp on who was speaking at first. Sa'av is hurt, but Evren says "they pierced me in the chest."ReplyDelete
The details of the wound really add to the direness of the situation, plus when she says "this is goodbye," it seems as if she believes he might die of his wounds. The kiss caught me off guard because he's dying and in pain, blood pooling, and there's nothing romantic or telling to lead up to it. She touches his waist, but does that evoke feelings within her? And does his sharp inhale mean more than he's just in pain? Perhaps add in some details to lead into the kiss.
The kiss itself was passionate and well done, but I couldn't help but be distracted by the thought that he's possibly dying from some terrible wound while she is getting heated from their passionate kiss. That might be an out of context assumption, so sorry if that's the case.
The kiss is steamy and well done. However, I was distracted by wondering why she's so into the kiss when she thinks he might die. I know this is a passage, and we only have a tiny bit of your entire manuscript, but from this excerpt, I don't have any sense if this kiss has been a long time in coming or if it's a surprise to either of them. I'm not sure what Evren is feeling while this is going on, other than lust. Is she happy about it? Sad? Conflicted? Surprised? I do love your last line: "They were in their own messed up fairytale world for that moment." It seems to say a lot. Thanks for being brave and letting your work be posted like this!ReplyDelete