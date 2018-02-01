First Kiss #13

TITLE: BELIEVE
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Soccer prodigy Lexi tore her ACL and, many months later, still struggles to return to form. Friend and freestyle partner Brasil gets her to play a very high-stakes game of soccer and she finally, finally, scores a goal.
I’m so giddy I can’t stop giggling. Brasil laughs too, his hands around my waist, holding me so long I realize I should probably get down. But I don’t want to get down. As Brasil’s hands migrate lower, as our laughter fades to silence, I don’t think he wants me to get down either. He hitches me closer with one hand while his other strokes my cheek, then traces a path to my ear, outlines a lobe, goes back to my chin. A heavy swallow passes over his Adam’s apple. His gaze intensifies. My breathing shallows. Our smiles fade into something softer, more hesitant.
I’m done being hesitant about any of this.
I press my lips to his. He kisses me back, fully and firmly, with an intensity, a longing I’m not quite prepared for. His breath is a heady mix of coconut and vanilla. I taste it on his lips, his tongue. And those hands, those rough, callused hands that I’ve longed to have touch me, travel everywhere. I tighten my legs around his waist as he clutches the back of my neck; his other hand runs up and down my back, my sides, so, so close to the front of my sports bra, like he’s never going to be able to do this again. Those hands continue to roam, even when we break apart. I’m breathless, a little dizzy, and even more giddy than before.
Because his kiss? This? Us?
It’s even more glorious than the goal I just scored.
I was a bit confused when I first read it. I think that after she scored the goal, she jumped up and put her legs around his waist? I wasn't sure at first why she should probably "get down." I'm sure I'd understand if I read it, but it wasn't in your setup. Anyway... I really like this scene. I like how the two of them are just gazing at one another and he strokes her cheek. I love that she takes the initiative and kisses him. The one thing I wondered is if they're in public. The scene seems a bit intimate for that, but they're teens, and I remember being a teen with poor boundaries, take that comment with a huge grain of salt. The only other thing that tripped me up a bit was the line "A heavy swallow passes over his Adam's apple." I think you mean that he gulped and his Adam's apple bobbed up and down? It's a bit awkwardly phrased. Overall, great kiss. Thanks for being brave and letting your work be posted like this!
I too had a little trouble figuring out their physical arrangement (some of that is the limitation of a 250 word excerpt!) I love how her emotions come through: "I don't want to get down. I'm done being hesitant." I don't like that he "clutches" the back of her neck - sounds kind of rough, but maybe you want that. I do like that his hands run close to the front of her bra and the urgency you convey with "like he's never going to be able to do this again." I thought the "heady scent of vanilla and coconut" sounded a little cliche - specifically heady. I like the part about his calloused hands -- that sounded real.
Good work and good luck as you polish this up.