First Kiss #15

TITLE: Complex Solutions
GENRE: YA
Joe and Lexi walk along the beach, killing time, waiting for another friend to arrive so they can all search for Lexi's parents' lost research.
“I can’t let my parents down, let that stranger who’s stalking me get his hands on it. I mean, if that’s why he’s following me around.”
Joe stops and turns towards me. “We’re going to find it.”
“Sorry, it seems it’s all I ever talk about. I shouldn’t dump it all on you.”
“Why are you apologizing? I want to help, Lexi.” His jaw muscle pulses. He takes a step closer.
“You’ve already done so much.” I look him in the eye and hold his gaze. He’s so close, his eyes an ocean of endless green.
My heart is like a ticking time bomb, a spark about to ignite into a firestorm. Joe leans close and takes my face in his hands. His peppermint scented breath is warm on my face as he parts my lips with his. I close my eyes and kiss him back, a soft, gentle kiss that slowly deepens. He brushes my cheek with his thumb as his other arm winds around my waist tugging me to him, against the warmth of him. I place my hands on his sweatshirt and feel his heart thrum in his chest. He tastes so good, a mix of salt, soap and peppermint rushing through my veins, through every cell. This is so good, so right. I don’t want to stop.But I do.
Because I feel like a fraud, keeping my secret from him. He thinks I have it all together. He has no clue how messed up I am, addicted to the little knife in my pocket. Will he still want to kiss me when he discovers the truth? My head spins. I draw in a sharp gulp of air and jerk back.
Joe’s eyes widen. “Lexi, what’s wrong?”
Oooh, there's so much going on here... I like it! I love the part about her heart being like a ticking time bomb. I love the fact that she's involved in the kiss but still can't stop thinking, especially about her secrets. The part with the kiss is visceral, engaging all my senses. But the paragraph after that is much more cerebral. I know that she's thinking those things about him not wanting to kiss her if he learns her secrets, but she's probably feeling them too, isn't she? I'd love to see you bring more emotion in there so I can feel it with her. Thanks for being brave and letting your work be posted like this!ReplyDelete
You have a lot of wonderful sensory details in that kissing scene - I love it! Great comparisons too. I like that she puts a stop to it because of her baggage and insecurities and it has me so curious about this story and her. Nicely done! The only thing nitpicky thing I found is some stilted choreography before the actual kiss happens--their coming together didn't flow as nicely as I would've liked it to--but other than that, I thought this was great!ReplyDelete