First Kiss #5

TITLE: Fated Beginning and End
GENRE: NA Fantasy
Faelyn is a newly risen queen and she's fallen forbiddingly for Bastien, a soldier in her army. They have a magical connection that draws them to each other, but then a misunderstanding happens and he's sent away. Knowing she shouldn't, Faelyn rushes to tell him goodbye.
Bastien gazed into her and placed his hands on either side of her face. “We'll be together again.”
He dipped his head, eyes intent on her lips. She should stop him. Stop this before it became more than just unspoken intentions and trapped her in her misery, but as true as that was, she knew she wouldn’t. Her body and soul needed and wanted his love as much as he needed hers.
She stood on the balls of her feet and tilted her face to his. Their lips met, claiming each other. They moved and breathed together in the most intimate dance she'd ever experienced. The taste of him was surreal, the most intoxicating flavor, making her want more. His body, so tight against hers, left an ache burning low in her belly.
He moved a hand to the nape of her neck, pulling her closer. His scent, like untamed woods, flooded her senses. Her hands slid up his muscled arms, feeling the strength of him with her mind and magic. From his broad shoulders up his smooth neck, to his pronounced jaw. She plunged her fingers into his long hair.
He gasped, one warm hand winding around her waist, lips moving with their desperate need, just as strong as hers. More, she needed more. She parted her lips and he acknowledged the invitation eagerly. His tongue slipped in and collided with hers. Tasting, tangling—a wanting that sent her shivering and set her on fire from the inside out.
Intense scene. I enjoyed it.ReplyDelete
1. Perhaps some dialogue, or muffled words/sounds to break up the longer paragraphs.
2. How does she feel his strength with her mind and magic? Maybe detail that a bit more.
3. Not sure about the use of plunged. Threaded? Weaved?
4. Instead of gasping, moaning?
It's definitely an intense scene. I like how conflicted she is, and how you present the conflict. I got a little tripped up how the taste of him could be both surreal and intoxicating. I also got tripped up on her hands sliding up his muscled arms, but she's feeling him not with her hands, but with her mind and magic. "Plunged" also didn't work for me. Overall, great scene with lots of emotion and interesting subtext. Thanks for being brave and sending this out for the world to see!ReplyDelete