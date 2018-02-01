First Kiss #6

TITLE: ALMOST ROCKED
GENRE: Adult Contemporary Romance
Strangers, Nate and Victoria openly flirt while waiting to cross a busy intersection. Jilted from a recent breakup, Victoria is flustered by his attention and steps into traffic too soon. Nate saves her from getting hit by a car and tends to her injuries. She wants to thank him with a kiss.
Before I could process what was happening, he ripped the hem of his T-shirt and pulled off a strip of fabric. Bare-fisted. Like it was nothing.
The stranger swept my hair from my face and wrapped the cotton around my head. I feathered my fingertips down his strong jaw, testing if he was real.
Smiling warmly, the line of his brows deepened. “Maybe…one more loop…hmm…” His voice was deep and gentle, with a rough scratch. I wanted him to sing me to sleep, tumble toward me in the middle of the night.
Our bodies moved closer, his shoulder touching mine, my breasts falling on his chest. I let him into my space, trusting him.
“There.” He tucked the makeshift bandage. “Tight enough?”
It wasn’t. “Yes.” Breathy and soft, my response sounded more appropriate for the bedroom, but the word escaped my lips unrestrained. I couldn’t imagine ever saying no to him.
I felt his quick breaths on mine. His thumb caressed my jaw. I leaned in. Then, the bandage loosened and slipped down my face.
“Guess it wasn’t tight after all,” he said.
Heart pounding in my ears, I took in deep breaths. A lump traveled down his throat, bobbing his slight Adam’s Apple. Once again, he secured the bandage. He continued like our almost kiss moment hadn’t happened, but it had. I knew it. He knew it. It clung to the air, contracted with his bicep, and lingered in my eyes as I drooled over his tattoos.
I love the way you've set this up. From your description of the scene, I thought it was going to be weird, but it totally worked for me. She's got that dreamy, bump on the head thing going on. "My breasts falling on his chest" makes it sound like she's on top of him. I'm not sure how they're oriented (if they're standing or if she's laying/ sitting down) but I'm pretty sure she's not on top. Yet. I don't love the last line, when she "drooled over his tattoos." It pulls me out of the scene because it's so unlike the rest of the passage. Other than that line, I love the aftermath of the kiss, where she's aware that they're both aware of it, but he's pretending it didn't almost happen. Thanks for being brave and sending this out for the world to see!ReplyDelete