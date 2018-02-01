First Kiss #7

TITLE: She Dances in Blood
GENRE: YA post-apocalyptic/urban fantasy/romance
Grayson and Ivy (Ivanka) are trying to get their supplies, and themselves, out of the sudden rain when Ivy slips. Their moment is interrupted by Ivy’s best friend, Rosie.
She pulls up short, her foot slipping in mud. My arms go around her waist and catch her. She clutches my arms, and we stand frozen in the rain.
I don't know what I'm doing, don't know that Ivanka’s not going to level me flat for touching her this way. I do know I have to hold her.
She doesn't push me away; she just looks at me with those big blue eyes.
I’ve imagined this but never thought it would happen. I slide my hand up her jaw and cup the side of her face. My other hand pulls her closer. She tilts her head, looking up at me. My heart clatters in my chest louder than the thunder rumbling above.
“Ivy,” I breathe.
Her lips part; her eyes close.
I'm almost afraid to kiss her, sure she’ll lash out, rebuild the fortress around her heart, and once again become the death angel I can only admire from afar. I press a single kiss to her cheek and hear her short intake of breath. Her hands slide up my back, her palms firm against me, keeping us together.
I want to tell her I love her, but I know it’ll scare her. I kiss down her jawline instead, telling her without words.
“Oh,” she breathes, her fingers grasping my shirt, digging into the muscles of my back. “Please kiss me.”
My thumb caresses her bottom lip. “Yes, ma’am.”
The warmth of her lips is just meeting mine when …
I love how you built up the anticipation of the kiss, rather than just going right for it. I like how tentative he is, how scared he seems to push her away even when she clearly wants to be kissed.ReplyDelete
Given that, I'd suggest some internal reaction to when she finally tells him to kiss her. Is he still apprehensive? Is he jumping through the roof that she's not bolting?
Also, mix in the elements. Are they getting rained on? Is the rain cold or warm? Mix that into the scene.
I love the build up and anticipation. It's delicious! I want to know more about the rain, how it's mixing with the kiss. The only thing I wondered is that he catches her when she starts to slip... isn't he holding her pretty close already? Because you say later that he pulls her closer, so that confused me a bit. love how he starts with the cheek kiss first, to sort of test the waters, then gets more intense with it. Thanks for being brave and sending this out for the world to see!ReplyDelete