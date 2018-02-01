First Kiss #8

TITLE: Will of Time
GENRE: Adult Speculative Fiction
Will is a former child prodigy and a current professor at MIT with growing feelings for his PhD student, Elise. Elise is in her final semester and has had her eye on Will for a long time. She's just given him a thoughtful Christmas gift and, not having planned on a gift exchange, he has nothing for her. He's all apologies. She silences him with a kiss.
Without warning, Elise leaned in and placed her lips upon mine, their softness momentarily stunning me. I reacted the only way I knew how. I leaned forward and kissed her back the way her professor most certainly should not. In over my head, I pulled her to me without further thought of right or wrong. I drank in her scent, her taste, every inch of her I could claim in some way.
She had initiated it, but I found myself turning the tables, pinning her to the door in our heated exchange, one hand seeking her cheek as the other pressed against her lower back, pulling her tighter to me. My tongue danced across her lips, still tasting of her last glass of Riesling, and she responded by sinking closer, demanding more. I had been stupid to think that my growing attraction to Elise wouldn’t end in disaster.
In a rush of emotion, Elise finally broke the kiss. Her glassy, dark eyes were filled with something I couldn’t identify. Warning? Regret? Satisfaction? Even assaulted by guilt, there wasn’t a single part of me that didn’t want more. Had I been invited, I would have followed her into the apartment and into her bedroom without a second thought. God, she tasted as good as she smelled.
James. I shut my eyes. Jesus, Will. What were you thinking? A moment like that…
And my first thoughts were about her goddamn boyfriend?
Good scene! I love how he over-analyzes it, and for a prodigy brainy guy, it's hard for him to figure out something not so concrete. :) I like the sensory - the taste, the feel of her. Maybe add in what her scent was that drove him so mad.ReplyDelete
It's a great first kiss, full of longing and passion. When she leans in and kisses him, he leaned forward and kissed her back. I'm a bit confused about the logistics, because if she's already kissing him, does he need to lean forward? Also, when he pins her against the door, then puts his hand in the small of her back, that also seemed odd logistically. I love that he's overthinking everything. I don't know his character, but it seems perfect, considering how you've described him. Thanks for being brave and letting your work be posted like this!ReplyDelete