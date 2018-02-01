Thursday, February 1, 2018

First Kiss: Critique Guidelines

Yay!  Time for some smooches!

Kisses are trickier than you may think.  Too many adjectives and we might roll our eyes instead of savoring the moment.  Not enough build-up and we might miss the moment altogether.  There's a delicate balance...coupled with personal taste.  (See what I did there?).  So enjoy the kisses--and see if you can help your colleagues make them even better!

Look for feedback from HOLLY BODGER and PIPER J DRAKE over the next few days!

Guidelines for Critique on MSFV:
  • Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
  • Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name.  ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
  • Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
  • Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
  • ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 3 other entries.

*I can't possibly read every comment.  If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me.  I count on your help.
