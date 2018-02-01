First Kiss: Critique Guidelines

Kisses are trickier than you may think. Too many adjectives and we might roll our eyes instead of savoring the moment. Not enough build-up and we might miss the moment altogether. There's a delicate balance...coupled with personal taste. (See what I did there?). So enjoy the kisses--and see if you can help your colleagues make them even better!
Look for feedback from HOLLY BODGER and PIPER J DRAKE over the next few days!
Guidelines for Critique on MSFV:
- Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
- Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name. ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
- Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
- Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
- ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 3 other entries.
*I can't possibly read every comment. If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me. I count on your help.
