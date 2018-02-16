Friday Fricassee

Just a few bullet items this morning--I have a FULL DAY AT HOME so I'm planning to hunker down and plot the heebie-jeebies outta this story of mine.
This. It looks all organized, doesn't it? But when I started moving some Post-It notes around, THEY DECIDED THEY DIDN'T WANT TO STICK ANYMORE. If you ever wondered whether it were possible to RAGE against tiny, fluttering bits of paper, I am here to tell you OMG YES.
I ended up having to use pieces of tape. Which kind of defeats the purpose of a Post-It note.
But I digress. HERE ARE THE THINGS:
THING ONE: Because I blog here less frequently than I used to and because I'm moving my focus to my author web page, I really (really really) hope that you'll take a moment to SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEWSLETTER right now. This will get you two things:
- A monthly newsletter from my very fingers, giving you the latest updates and inside peek into my journey toward the release of GATHERING STORM (as well as heads up on all the milestones/giveaways/etc.). Monthly, as in once a month. In other words, I WON'T ANNOY YOU.
- A FREE AUDIOBOOK written and narrated by me. Because I want you to have it. And also, well, it's my first audiobook (I mean, I've sung a jillion times, but READING WORDS IS VERY DIFFERENT), and your feedback would be invaluable.
GO HERE: JILLIANBOEHME.COM
THING TWO: I'd like to include you on my WALL OF COLLEAGUES. Basically, I'm compiling a list of everyone who has been a part of this blog community, whether for a week or a decade (10 years this April!), so I can publicly acknowledge everyone who has been a part of my journey. If you'd like to be included in this list, PLEASE EMAIL ME THE FOLLOWING:
- Your name (full name or first name/last initial, followed by the SCREEN NAME YOU USE HERE
- Your Twitter handle (if you have one; if not, no worries)
- Writing since (the year you started writing)
- Following the blog since (the year you started following this blog)
- Your genre
That's it! I'll be working on this over the next few weeks, so PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD! Send the above info to me at facelesswords@gmail.com.
IMPORTANT: Please put WALL OF COLLEAGUES in the subject line.
THING THREE: We're having a SECRET AGENT CONTEST in a few weeks! Early info will post on Monday, February 26, and submissions will open on Monday, March 5. KEEP A SHARP EYE ON THE BLOG/TWITTER/FACEBOOK!
And there you have it! Three happy things. Hope your weekend is full of happy, too!
Aaargh on the post-it notes!ReplyDelete
Right?? It's killing me!Delete
My question is, how do I know if I signed up for your newsletter? I think I did, but I'm not sure, and I don't want to sign up again and again! Or will the program filter out duplicates?ReplyDelete
No worries, Rebecca -- the program will filter out duplicates!Delete
ReplyDelete
