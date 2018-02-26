March Secret Agent Early Info

Please note: This is NOT the call for submissions! The contest will open next Monday, March 5.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (please read carefully):
*To enter, please use THE SUBMISSION FORM HERE. (Please note: email submissions are no longer accepted.)
*THIS WILL BE A LOTTERY: The submission window will be open from NOON to 11:59 PM EDT, after which the bot will randomly select 50 entries.
* PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for figuring out your own time zone. "Time Zone differences" are NOT a reason for not getting your entry in.
* Submissions are for COMPLETED MANUSCRIPTS ONLY. If you wouldn't want an agent to read the entire thing, DON'T SEND IT. If an "entire thing" doesn't exist, you shouldn't even be reading these rules.
* Only ONE ENTRY per person per contest. If you send more than one, your subsequent entry(ies) will be rejected.
* If you WON A CONTEST WITHIN THE PAST 12 MONTHS (i.e., offered any kind of prize from a Secret Agent), please DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST. (Unless it's a different manuscript.)
* Submissions are for THE FIRST 250 WORDS of your manuscript. Please do not stop in the middle of a
GO HERE to submit via our web form.
As always, there is no fee to enter the Secret Agent contest.
This month's contest will include the following genres:
Mystery
Thriller
Literary Fiction (family saga, immigrant stories, etc.)
Upmarket Women's Fiction
YA (literary and commercial)
(Please do not submit your work if it does not fall under one of these genres.)
