10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #29: YA Fantasy

TITLE: Strange Occurrences
GENRE: YA Fantasy
Spooky is trying to keep her head down at a camp for delinquents when an ancient god, Carcass, abducts her for entertainment. She discovers he isn’t acquainted with modern media and convinces him to free her in exchange for internet access. Carcass becomes an internet addict and offers Spooky a deal: he will save her from a bleak future if she helps him protect the Earth (and the internet) from a pantheon of invading gods.
This made me chuckle. An ancient god as an internet addict? :))ReplyDelete
But I can't tell if this is supposed to be funny or not. It does beg the fact of the HOW of the god's interaction with computers. If he's corporeal and ancient, how could he miss the internet?
And if he's not corporeal and ancient, how does he interact with the material world?