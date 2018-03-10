10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #30 YA Light SF

TITLE: Invisible Me
GENRE: YA Light SF
When a high school senior’s genius friend turns her invisible to protect her from his kidnappers, she has seven days to rescue him or remain invisible forever. His abductors are after her next, since she holds the key to invisibility. Avoiding their traps and deciphering clues, she discovers what she's made of when it's up to her to save not only herself, but also her best friend.
This could be really interesting, but it falls a bit flat. Who are these people? Does it really matter that she's a high school senior? Having a name would make this easier for me to follow, and free up a word or two for a description of what type of traps she's avoiding.
Invisibility and kidnappers sounds interesting, but I had trouble deciphering the pronouns in the first sentence. It would be good to know why the invisibility is a big deal, other than being, well, invisibility. What problem did the genius think it would solve, and what problem do the kidnappers think it will solve? What else, besides the kidnappers, does the girl have to save herself and her friend from? i.e. death, permanent incarceration? These things might give us a hook into their world.