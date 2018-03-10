10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #31: Science Fiction

TITLE: Silver
GENRE: Adult Science Fiction
In Halbrechta, where women past childbearing age possess the supernatural abilities of the Silvering, one of the most powerful Silvers has just died of mysterious causes. Inspector Alinda Joren must discover who, if anyone, was strong and clever enough to kill her, and why someone would do it. As her own Silvering abilities emerge, her investigation is complicated by the realization that she could be the next victim.
I'd totally read this! Your pitch is great, very clear about her conflict!ReplyDelete