10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #32 YA Light Fantasy

TITLE: THE BRAVEST OF THEM ALL
GENRE: YA Light Fantasy
As a Maiden, Verabelle is chosen to jump off a cliff and transform into one of the magical guardians of her fairytale land.
But there is no transformation. Only bones and tarnished Maiden brooches litter the shore.
And Verabelle doesn't intend to die.
LITTLE WOMEN meets THE HAZELWOOD + MATCHED
Reply
Can you please send me your query and the first 100 pages to my email below?
Thanks!
Carrie Hannigan
HSG Agency
channigan@hsgagency.com
Hi! I'd love too see this. Please use my querymanager link and put Authoress as your referral. Then I'll request from in the system! https://querymanager.com/query/QueryPamReply