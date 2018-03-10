10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #32 YA Light Fantasy

Thursday, March 29, 2018

TITLE: THE BRAVEST OF THEM ALL
GENRE: YA Light Fantasy

As a Maiden, Verabelle is chosen to jump off a cliff and transform into one of the magical guardians of her fairytale land.

But there is no transformation. Only bones and tarnished Maiden brooches litter the shore.
And Verabelle doesn't intend to die.

LITTLE WOMEN meets THE HAZELWOOD + MATCHED
  1. Hello,
    Can you please send me your query and the first 100 pages to my email below?
    Thanks!
    Carrie Hannigan
    HSG Agency
    channigan@hsgagency.com

  2. Hi! I'd love too see this. Please use my querymanager link and put Authoress as your referral. Then I'll request from in the system! https://querymanager.com/query/QueryPam

