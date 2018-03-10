10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #33: YA SF

TITLE: LIGHT OF THE AEGIS
GENRE: YA Science Fiction
To honor her father's legacy, Kali dreams of becoming a soldier and fighting the monsters terrorizing the world. But when she discovers that an assassin is targeting the army's general—one of the last links to her father and an integral defense against the monsters—she must save him. If she doesn't, the army will disband, the monsters will win, and she'll fail her father's memory. CINDER x ATTACK ON TITAN.
This hooked my attention. I love that Kali wants to be a soldier - definitely someone I would want to follow and root for.ReplyDelete
I also like the stakes you identify in this hook - that an assassin is in the way and may attack the army's general. Eep! Sounds really intriguing. Well done. Also, love the comps.
I'd love to see a synopsis and the first 50 pages.