10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #35: Paranormal

TITLE: LACUNA
GENRE: Adult Paranormal
In order to save humanity from a psychic plague, a ghost named Little Green possesses graduate student Nathaniel and uses his body to kill infected humans before they become contagious. Unfortunately, patient zero is a brilliant and relentless young woman who believes the plague represents a necessary new step in human evolution. She always manages to stay one step ahead of Little Green's humanitarian efforts.
She's also the love of Nathaniel's life.
This would have more punch if I knew what a psychic plague was. A psychic ability is based in the mind so a bit more on how that's killing people would be helpful.ReplyDelete
And why have the MC as a ghost? (I assume the ghost in your MC). That's problematic bc what are the stakes for the ghost? He's already dead. What more can happen?
The rest of the pitch is pretty clear, tho.