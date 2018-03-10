10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #36: YA Fantasy

TITLE: Truth Seekers
GENRE: YA Fantasy
'Snick' is a runaway palace servant who isn't at all in line for the throne. She's dreamed of running her own kitchen for years. The Truth Seekers are looking for an experienced cook to leave with a group of refugees. They think Snick could be that cook, if she can prove she can work in all sorts of adverse conditions. It's the chance of a lifetime. But earning it may get Snick killed—or, almost as bad, discovered.
It sounds like a good book, but maybe get rid of the part about her "who isn't at all in line for the throne" so you could add some comps or more information about the book.ReplyDelete
I like the idea of a different POV for a YA fantasy. But perhaps explain a bit more who the Truth Seekers are...unless who they aren't doesn't matter as much as the opportunity to run Snick's own kitchen. That would be a fun premise - a coming-of-age chef in the middle of a YA fantasy rebellion. :)ReplyDelete