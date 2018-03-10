10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #37: Suspense/Thriller

TITLE: NECESSARY ACTION
GENRE: Adult Suspense / Thriller
NICHOLAS MAREK hunts his father’s assassin while trying to evade a mole in the Department of Defense. The killer targets him after he refuses an assignment to take the life of a fellow agent. With the rogue agent on his trail, Nicholas must outmaneuver his mentor to survive. CHRISTINE DETRICK and her daughter team with him to unravel a web of collusion and expose the stratagem behind the assassination of Senator BEN MAREK.
