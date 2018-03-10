10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #38: YA Fantasy

TITLE: DEMONIAC
GENRE: YA Fantasy
DEMONIAC is a 70,000 word young adult fantasy novel that’s equal parts ‘Buffy’ and ‘Hellboy.’ Demoniac aims to analyse and undermine the sexist trope of the virgin sacrifice in media, particularly in horror stories. In Demoniac, the young woman who is sacrificed returns to life with all of the powers of the demon she was murdered to summon. She then uses them to fight for the good of humanity, while working through her lingering trauma from the abduction.
This sounds interesting. It reads more like a query, though, than a logline. Perhaps just use the part after, In Demoniac, but rewrite it so it comes off more exciting. It reads more like an explanation of your story, rather an exciting tease. Think movie trailer.
I agree with the previous commenter. Show us the premise through the eyes of the MC, esp the stakes - what she wants, what's stopping her and what'll happen if she doesn't get it.