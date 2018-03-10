10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #39: Cozy Mystery

TITLE: Doggedly Dead - A Killer Dogz Mystery
GENRE: Adult Cozy Mystery
Dumped by her husband for their dental hygienist, Lexie opens Hot Dogz, a gourmet hot dog shop with her BFF. When their competition dies while eating the lunch special, The Widow Maker, the handsome Sheriff suspects foul play.
Desperate to clear their names and protect their new business, Lexie searches for a killer, but if she isn’t careful, she may end up on the killer’s menu for murder.
This seems like a fun little mystery. My only nitpick is the title: I was prepared for a book about animals, and expected dead dogs. I wouldn't pick up a book with that thought in mind. But the pitch itself hooked me, and I want to read more.ReplyDelete
Interesting concept, though not hooked.ReplyDelete