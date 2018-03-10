10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #40: YA SF

TITLE: MFO - Mars Farthest Out
GENRE: YA Science Fiction
On an isolated rim of the Milky Way, wounded teen soldier Mars Jäger of NuMar endures a grueling, cybernetic rehabilitation. Secretly embedded in his new form is a monstrous weapon he must learn to control. Growing self-awareness reveals innate cosmic powers streaming from the Symphony of the Spheres and that this life is but one of an infinite continuum of existences preparing him to save mankind.
This reminds me a big of RED RISING. A few questions: what is the symphony? It sounds like the title of an orchestra.ReplyDelete
And why does he have to save mankind? He's a soldier but that in itself doesn't indicate a total cosmic war.
Love this. Sounds like you need to clarify the stakes. I'm guess it has to do with controlling his new powers. What must he learn/overcome to make this happen? I suggest omitting the Symphony from your pitch and keep it focused on Mars. Good luck!ReplyDelete