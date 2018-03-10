10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #41: YA Historical

TITLE: These Little Lives
GENRE: YA Historical
THESE LITTLE LIVES tells the story of Bosnian War through two narrators: Katarina, a Catholic Croat trapped in Sarajevo during the world's longest siege, and her best friend Adin, a Muslim boy suffering through the Srebrenica Death March. While clinging to hope and happier memories, Katarina and Adin fight through the war’s atrocities to find each other.
Very intriguing pitch - please send your query + first 3 chaps my way for consideration!ReplyDelete
I've never read a story set during the Bosnian War. I think this pitch works very well. Having them try to find each other seems more like a romantic plot than best friends, though; are you going for that?ReplyDelete
Definitely intrigued! I would definitely read. No critiques from me! This works very well.ReplyDelete
Congratulations! Please email me at facelesswords(at)gmail.com for Joan's address.ReplyDelete
It sounds very good to me. I don't have any critiques either. Even though I majored in history I've never read a story set during this war. Good luck!ReplyDelete