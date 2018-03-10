Thursday, March 29, 2018

10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #42: YA Contemporary

TITLE: The Third Strike
GENRE: YA Contemporary

Faking Normal meets Exit, Pursued by a Bear.

Alex has played baseball since 2nd grade. When she makes the high school boys team, team captain Connor sneers. --- Strike 1.

Connor assaults her. --- Strike 2.

Alex doesn’t believe she’s strong enough to testify in court. Then she learns she’s not his first victim. --- Strike 3.
  1. I don't really have any suggestions. It sounds pretty awesome to me. I would read it.

  4. Interesting structure, I like the relevance to the story. Seems timely, also: a girl who plays baseball, also someone standing up for herself against a 'boys club.' I'm hooked.

    Just a thought, when she learns she's not his first victim, that would be a strike against him, not her, like the first two statements. Maybe the last statement is a ball? Like it's an opportunity to try again?

