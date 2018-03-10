Thursday, March 29, 2018

10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #43: SF Crime Thriller

TITLE: AlwaysOn
GENRE: Adult Sci Fi Crime Thriller

In the near future, where the memories of celebrities are available for public download. Zane Dennet is an internet sensation and over 2 million people subscribe to his daily live feed. But when a false memory is implanted into his feed, showing him committing a murder, Zane finds himself on the run. With the police watching his every move, a two-minute delay in transmission is his only advantage – that and his millions of loyal fans.
  1. Wow this definitely sounds like something I would read! This definitely hooked me. I honestly can't think of a way to change this. Well done!

  3. Interesting hook. Which celebrity committed murder?

