10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #44: MG SF

TITLE: Violet Ray and The Magnetic Pole Reversal
GENRE: MG Science Fiction
When 13-year-old Violet is left on her island after her mother leaves for the Andromeda Galaxy, she has to deal with an annoying guardian named Cat Ion. Their mutual dislike is tested when the Earth’s magnetic poles reverse and they are cut off from any communication. But when mysterious invaders arrive and Cat Ion is captured, Violet must save him, or her island will be destroyed.
Very interesting idea! Only part I'm confused about is who Cat Ion is to her? Is it a she or he? Alien creature or human? I think this would help clear things up if its a potential love interest or more like a pet. ;-)
This is great. I agree with Sarah about adding who is Cat to Violet. I'm not sure how saving Cat will save her island... Good luck!