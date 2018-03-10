10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #45: YA Fantasy

TITLE: VESNA IN THE CANYON
GENRE: YA Fantasy
In 19th-century Montenegro, 18-year-old Vesna Pavlović wants, nay, deserves to live a wealthy life. But when a monstrous water nymph kidnaps her rich fiancé, Vesna finds herself at the brink of penniless spinsterhood. With little more than a donkey and a gun, she sets out to save him—and her chance at wealth. Becoming the water nymph's thrall was not part of the plan.
I'm intrigued by this. I particularly love the line "little more than a donkey and a gun" -- such a great set-up! My only thought is I feel you could do without the last sentence. Personally I felt it wasn't needed and that ending on "her chance at wealth" feels stronger.ReplyDelete
I really like how you've infused this with voice: nay deserves ... a wealthy life, brink of penniless spinsterhood, not part of the plan. I'm intrigued by the time period, the setting, and water nymphs. I would like to know why the MC is so fixated on wealth and why she is limited to a donkey and a gun. Sounds like something I would read.ReplyDelete
I think this pitch really paints a picture! I agree that the last sentence isn't the strongest ending. Maybe you can rework it into another part? Either way I think you've set up the story well.ReplyDelete