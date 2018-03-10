Thursday, March 29, 2018

10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #46: YA Contemporary

TITLE: Here Comes the Sun
GENRE: YA Contemporary

THE SACRED LIES OF MINNOW BLY meets DEVOTED. A sixteen-year-old girl must decide whether to stay in her conservative Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints community with views she's questioning and be forced in an unwanted marriage or leave and lose everyone she cares about and risk homelessness.
5 comments:

  1. This hits all the high points, but I can't figure out what prompts the initial concern. In my experience, people don't question their views (religious or otherwise) without some outside force helping them: a disaster making her question God's existence, a friend outside the faith, etc. Whatever it is, it'd be a big thing, and should be mentioned if you can fit it in. The reason for why she's questioning things could affect the outcome and tone of the book a lot.

    (Of course, having never read the book, it's possible I'm wrong. Take this with a grain of salt.)

    1. She starts questioning them once her dad marries his sixth wife and she meets someone on the outside. Maybe I should have submitted one of my other pitches to this contest. Thank you for the advise. It will help me decide which to use in Kidpit! :)

  3. I think this sounds intriguing, and do think you should include the 6th wife info.

    1. Probably. I'm definitely going to make some changes to this pitch. :)

