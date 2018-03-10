10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #46: YA Contemporary

TITLE: Here Comes the Sun
GENRE: YA Contemporary
THE SACRED LIES OF MINNOW BLY meets DEVOTED. A sixteen-year-old girl must decide whether to stay in her conservative Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints community with views she's questioning and be forced in an unwanted marriage or leave and lose everyone she cares about and risk homelessness.
This hits all the high points, but I can't figure out what prompts the initial concern. In my experience, people don't question their views (religious or otherwise) without some outside force helping them: a disaster making her question God's existence, a friend outside the faith, etc. Whatever it is, it'd be a big thing, and should be mentioned if you can fit it in. The reason for why she's questioning things could affect the outcome and tone of the book a lot.ReplyDelete
(Of course, having never read the book, it's possible I'm wrong. Take this with a grain of salt.)
She starts questioning them once her dad marries his sixth wife and she meets someone on the outside. Maybe I should have submitted one of my other pitches to this contest. Thank you for the advise. It will help me decide which to use in Kidpit! :)
I think this sounds intriguing, and do think you should include the 6th wife info.ReplyDelete
Probably. I'm definitely going to make some changes to this pitch. :)