10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #47: Science Fiction

TITLE: Heaven Is Other People
GENRE: Adult Science Fiction
When 25- year old drug-addict and Mercury government security guardian, Camden Bence uncovers a conspiracy to take control of his world through a bliss-inducing religion called The Experience, he ignites a small rebellion to save his planet before it’s too late.
Interesting premise, but I feel like I need a little more of the stakes besides the world is being taken over. What about this makes it personal for him? (Enough for him to start the rebellion)
Wow, there's a lot going on. First, consider breaking that sentence into two parts. Remove "When" and end at "The Experience." Start the new sentence "HE ignites..." Next, add a sentence to show what's at stake for him personally. Great concept! Good luck :_)