10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #48: YA Fantasy

TITLE: Crown of Ash and Stars
GENRE: YA Fantasy
In Elyria, getting married means sharing a consciousness, and Elony can’t wait to marry her childhood best friend, Caz, when she comes of age. After a terrible accident, Caz becomes possessed by an evil spirit who’s determined to plunge the world into an age of darkness, collecting souls for its master, the God of Death. When her best chance of saving Caz is marrying someone else, Elony must decide how much she's willing to give up for love and her kingdom.
I have a million questions about this: How will marrying someone else save Caz? Will she become possessed, too, if she marries him? I think this means the pitch works. Well done!ReplyDelete
