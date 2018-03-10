10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #49: YA Contemporary

TITLE: Seeking Sara Sterling
GENRE: YA Contemporary
THE HORSE WHISPERER meets JUST LISTEN. After getting dumped by her long-time boyfriend, 18-year-old Sara escapes to her uncle's Colorado ranch for the summer. When she connects with an injured horse bound for slaughter, she must learn to stand up for a relationship worth saving.
I like the sounds of this, because it's concise, to the point (something I have trouble doing), but I'm confused as to which relationship is worth saving, the one with her longtime boyfriend or the new one with the injured horse. I think if you make that clear it will read better. Good luck!ReplyDelete
Sounds interesting, but there are no stakes here. What will happen to her if she doesn't learn this lesson?ReplyDelete
I agree with Susan about which relationship you are referring to. What must she do to save the horse, and how does that play into the romance part...? Good luck!ReplyDelete