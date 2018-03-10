Thursday, March 29, 2018

10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #50: YA Thriller

TITLE: Glimmr
GENRE: YA Psychological Thriller

It’s Black Mirror meets Pretty Little Liars when sixteen-year-old Fin Bailey creates Jane, her perfect virtual best friend, and finds out the hard way that things on the internet live forever. Jane takes on a life of her own, posting pictures that Fin didn’t create—pictures that implicate her in a series of horrible accidents—and Fin has to stop her before she reveals an even darker truth.
  1. Hi! Well I'm certainly intrigued! One suggestion would be at the end "she reveals an even darker truth"- maybe switch the "she" to Jane? That would keep the pronouns super clear.

    Also, I'm curious if the implications of the horrible accidents are also true? Or are those fake set ups, but Fin also does really have a dark secret?

    This a little bit hints at some sort of Gossip Girl, all-seeing internet persona vibe too, and I'm digging it.

  2. Sounds intriguing! I'd love to the first 50 pages of this.

  3. I'd love to see a synopsis and the first 50 pages.

  4. Completely hooked! I particularly love the line "finds out the hard way that things on the internet live forever." Very creepy and foreboding! No critiques from me.

  5. Ammi-Joan PaquetteMarch 29, 2018 at 11:29 AM

    Love the sound of this! Please send your query + first 3 chapters my way to consider further :)

  6. This sounds really cool. My favorite line- things on the internet live forever. The possibilities here seem endless. Good luck!

  7. Hello,
    Can you please send me your query and the first 100 pages to my email below?
    Thanks!
    Carrie Hannigan
    HSG Agency
    channigan@hsgagency.com

  9. I love this! No advice on improvements, I think it's great.

