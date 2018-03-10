10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #51: MG Contemporary

TITLE: Counting Perfect
GENRE: MG Contemporary
An endless pile of wishing-well pennies, coded diary, & Marty McFly. Obsessive eighth grader Zinnia Clark’s fixation on meeting her dad intensifies when insufferable student body president Isabella Watson announces a father-daughter dance. However, as Zinnia hunts for mystery Dad, her friends plan a boycott of the exclusive dance that leaves no room for girls with two moms or boys who wear dresses. Zinnia must decide to help her friends or chase a man who might not be around.
Love this premise! I have a few suggestions. First would be to rethink that first sentence -- I reread it a few times and I'm not entirely sure if these are clues to her dad or other fixations she has. My second suggestion is to show why she needs to choose. Why can't she look for her dad for non-dance related reasons and still help her friends? Does she secretly want to go to the dance? If that's it, maybe make it more clear about why her friends will assume that if they find out she's looking for her dad. Good luck with this! It sounds really good!
Lots I love about this, but maybe shorten it a bit? Also try and give me more of a reason why its so important to her to meet her dad?