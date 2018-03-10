10TH BIRTHDAY BLOGPITCH #52: YA Contemporary

TITLE: Wide Open
GENRE: YA Contemporary
There’s only one reason Liora agrees to go on her class senior trip: she promised her daddy before he died that she would be adventurous, despite her crippling social anxiety. She soon finds herself lost in the Smoky Mountains with a hippie, a tennis player, a photographer, and a fisherman, none of whom have the survival skills she has. She must overcome her insecurities and lead the group back to civilization—before they starve.
I really like this. I don't think I'll ever get tired of survival stories. I like the details about the people she is lost with. Good luck!
Very interesting premise! The only real suggestion I can think of is to shorten it a bit? Maybe add "Social phobic Liora" at the beginning and remove "despite her crippling social anxiety". Otherwise I loved it!
Is this going to be anything like 'Hatchet'? That's a baseline for survival stories; having it be with a group of people would make it more interesting. I don't know if any sort of comparison would be accurate, but it's worth keeping in mind.
I do wonder how big a problem starvation is, when the group includes a fisherman (but then, I've never been in those mountains!)
This is exactly the kind of story I loooove to read! My one big suggestion is to make the stakes more specific and more urgent. For example: When the group veers off the trail and finds themselves lost in bear country with no way to reach the outside world, Liora's the only one who can find the way back home. With the group's food quickly running out and bad weather threatening, Liora has to find a way to talk to the others or else no one will make it home alive.
This sounds intriguing,kind of like 'Hatchet' meets 'One of Us is Lying' meets 'The Breakfast Club'. Nice job!