ALL THE FUN To Celebrate Miss Snark's First Victim's TENTH BIRTHDAY!

Ten years, my friends. On April 4, 2018, it will be AN ENTIRE DECADE since I wrote my first BLOG POST here. Naturally, I want to celebrate!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE FOLLOWING TEN-YEAR CELEBRATORY EVENTS:
1. SNEAKY AGENT BLOGPITCH
When: Thursday, March 29
What: 50 pitches to be posted for public critique and possible requests from agents
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:
*Submissions will open Monday, March 26 at 9:00 am EDT and will close on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:00 am EDT.
*After the close of submissions, the bot will randomly select 50 entries to be posted on the blog.
*ALL CATEGORIES AND GENRES--except erotica or erotic romance--will be included.
*Your entry should consist of a tight, 75-words-or-fewer pitch for your completed, polished novel. (Do not enter this contest if your manuscript is not agent-ready.) Remember--the fewer words, the better.
*Submit your entry HERE.
*The 50 winning entries will post on Thursday, March 29.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN:
Two wonderful things!
1. Your pitch will receive critique from this lovely blog community AND several published authors.
2. SNEAKY AGENTS will also be reading the pitches! If they see anything they like, THEY WILL MAKE REQUESTS IN THE COMMENT BOXES.
So basically, if your entry is chosen for this blogpitch round, your pitch will be read by agents who are currently open to new clients. The agent response to my invitation to this contest has been delightfully positive so far!
If you have any questions about this contest, please leave them in the comment box below.
2. Q&A WITH ELAYNE BECKER, Associate Editor at Tor Teen
On Wednesday, April 4 -- MSFV's 10th birthday -- I will share an exclusive interview with Elayne Becker, my fabulous editor and rising star at Tor Teen and Tor/Forge Books. In the comment box of the interview, Elayne will field your questions! The comment box will be open for 24 hours, during which time you may post your questions to Elayne. She will take up to 3 days to answer ALL questions posted!
Note: This is a GREAT opportunity to get insight from the inside. Mark your calendars!
WAIT! THERE'S MORE!
Elayne will be giving away a box o'books from Tor to one lucky winner. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS! Details on the giveaway are forthcoming.
I hope you'll join us for the celebration! I'm thankful for these past ten years, and I'm glad you've been a part of them.
